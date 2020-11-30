The COVID-19 testing site located on the Life University campus in Parking Lot K directly across from 1075 Barclay Circle in Marietta will have adjusted hours during its weekly testing day on Wednesday.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the anticipated colder weather that morning.
Anyone who has already scheduled a testing time before 10 a.m. Wednesday will still be able to show up during the modified hours, and their reservation will be honored.
