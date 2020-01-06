The Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, will have its annual Oratorical Contest on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.
The first phrase of the 83rd American Legion High School Constitutional Speech Contest will take place at the Post. High school contenders will compete for more than $23,000 in scholarships for describing what being an American means to them. Winners will qualify for the next round of the nationwide American Legion Constitutional Speech Contest.
For more information, visit https://post29marietta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.