EAST COBB — Sprayberry High School seniors slowly marched down the aisle at Unity North Atlanta as "Pomp and Circumstance" played and family and friends snapped photos at the school's third annual interfaith baccalaureate ceremony Thursday night.
About 60 people joined the 21 seniors to listen to local faith leaders deliver messages of wisdom for adulthood.
Sharona Sandberg, one of the organizers, said the event was started because of the great diversity of students who attend Sprayberry.
"People weren't coming to the baccalaureate because it was just a Christian-based thing," Sandberg said. "That's why we decided to branch out and incorporate other religions and invite everybody."
Sandberg said there has been some push back about opening the ceremony to different faiths.
"But we want to represent the diversity of the school, which is fantastic. Tonight was a blessing of hope and inspiration," she said.
The baccalaureate represented the Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim faith traditions.
As the audience settled into the cavernous sanctuary, Rabbi Jason Holtz, of Temple Kehillat Chaim in Roswell, delivered a message relating to Passover.
"Moses grew up and left the palace for the first time in his life. He saw slaves being beaten by an Egyptian task master," Holtz said. "To notice things he perhaps didn't notice before, Moses saw that nobody would stand up and do the right thing and he accepted responsibility. Perhaps this was his graduation."
Holtz discussed how the students will probably be asked what they will do when they grow up. He advised them to think more about who they will become, and how they will contribute and give back to society.
"We gather to celebrate the achievement of these young people and ask God's blessing that they may continue to act with kindness and find love, friendship and community," Holtz said.
Avinash Bheodari, a teacher at Shiva Shakti Mandir, a Hindu temple in Norcross, talked about change and how one must always adapt to the situation.
"Everything that we do has to change depending on the time and circumstance that we're in," Bheodari said. "Time and circumstances will always change. You have to adapt. You will grow from battles even that you feel you've lost. Without obstacles, you will never learn. Acquire knowledge and turn it into wisdom."
Pastor Tommy Stevenson, of Deep Waters Community Church in Smyrna, advised students to seek out wisdom from their parents.
"Where there is no councel, people will fall," Stevenson said as he discussed passages from the "Wisdom of Solomon." "Heed the instruction of your teachers and parents, the wisdom to navigate life is all around you."
Sandberg said Faraz Iqbal, of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, had a family emergency and unfortunately wasn't able to attend the event.
Each student was called up to the stage individually to receive a certificate from Sprayberry Principal Sara Fetterman.
"Remember that life is what you make it," said Lyndsey Powell, president of the Sprayberry Foundation. "Ultimately, mistakes are the best teachers. Remember that no one is perfect. In the end, you decide what action you take. Go forth and be young."
Smiling, and teary-eyed students stayed after the ceremony to eat baked goods and hug family members.
During the ceremony, Sprayberry senior Catherine "Kitty" Madayag read a poem she wrote about never giving up.
"It feels good," Madayag said with a grin. Madayag plans on attending Kennesaw State University to become a mechanical engineer.
Student Madison Wayne, with tears in her eyes, held a bouquet of flowers as she hugged her family.
"This is crazy, emotional," Wayne said. "I want to go to college to become a pediatric dentist. I haven't decided what college yet."
Senior Shekinah Hudson plans on attending Columbus State University to major in kinesiology, the science of body movement and exercise.
"It doesn't feel real," Hudson said.
Standing next to Hudson, eating a cookie, Maya Johnson said she plans to attend Georgia State University.
"I'm going for the summer success academy before fall classes begin," Johnson said. "I plan to major in cinematography and film. This ceremony means a lot to me. Being here reminded me of my grandma, who is no longer here, and I feel she is still with me."
Sprayberry's Class of 2023 commencement ceremony is 7 p.m. May 26 at the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center.
