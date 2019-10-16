The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers held its fall induction of new Beta Club members at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The 40-member group consists of 4th through 12th grade homeschool students who have shown excellence in academic achievement, character, leadership and service.
The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers is a newly chartered Beta Club for metro Atlanta homeschoolers. The Junior and Senior Beta Clubs will participate in several service opportunities this school year.
The Beta Clubs will participate in a Leadership Summit at the Great Wolf Lodge in Lagrange at the end of October. The students will also travel to the State Conventions later this year in Savannah to compete in academic and performing arts competitions.
For more information, contact Melanie Scott at gla.betaclub@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.