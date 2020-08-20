Palmer Williams, a 2020 graduate from Hillgrove High School, entered and won a video contest sponsored by Discovery Education and Toyota.
The TeenDrive365 Video Challenge invites teens to highlight ways that young drivers can stay safe on the road.
Palmer’s video impressed the judges with its simple yet powerful message about texting and driving. Titled “HEY!” the video features a very distracted teen going through the day, constantly staring at his phone. Members of Palmer’s family and friends helped out as extras in the short one-minute PSA.
Palmer noted that there were several key moments during his Cobb School career that helped him along the way. A course at Cheatham Hill Elementary taught him to edit video on an iPad.
“That’s where I really caught the bug to put stories together,” Palmer said. He progressed in his understanding and skills with photography and video using equipment available to him during middle school.
“And then throughout high school I did different jobs here and there,” he continued, “working with Mr. Stafford in the Events Department. Filmmaking slowly developed into a passion, and now I want to start making movies and take my career to another level.”
“We could not be more proud of Palmer,” said chief academic officer Jennifer Lawson, speaking on behalf of the Cobb County School District. “We are so excited to see where he will take us next. To find your purpose and passion at such a young age is an incredible gift.”
Palmer's video is available at https://youtu.be/zBUJbyfwrdM.
