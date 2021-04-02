During a surprise announcement this week, Hillgrove High School senior Laura Harriss learned that she would receive $40,000 to apply toward her future educational dreams.
Harriss was among 25 students in the class of 2021 to be recognized on ABC’s Good Morning America as a recipient of the College Board’s Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship.
The elite group of students, who will graduate from high schools across the country, earned a chance at the scholarship by completing the six college planning steps laid out in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program. The six simple steps include actions all students can take to get into college, such as building a college list, filling out a FAFSA form and applying to schools that are the right fit. Completing each step earns a chance for a $500 scholarship; completing all six earns students a chance to win $40,000 for their college education. Research shows that completing these six steps can help clarify the complex college planning process, especially for low-income and first-generation students.
The Hillgrove recipient has earned her own praise from school staff for her dedication to learning and commitment to achieving success now and in the future.
Harriss has been accepted to all the colleges where she applied — all 13. She is using her spring break to visit her top three choices so she can make her final decision. The Hillgrove senior plans to continue building on what she has learned as a Cobb culinary student by majoring in Food Science.
According to Hillgrove teacher Chef Dee Smith, Harriss has been accepted to some of the nation's best Food Science post-secondary programs. To help her earn more scholarships, Chef Smith entered her and herself in the HEFG Teacher-Student Culinary competition scheduled for late April. As a team of two, they will have 60 minutes using only two portable butane burners to produce a two-course meal that is Georgia gourmet-themed for professional judges. The top three teams will earn scholarships.
Harriss has been practicing for the competition at home and using feedback from her teacher and neighbors to prepare for success at the scholarship competition.
The scholarship program is now open to students from the class of 2022. They can get started by going to cb.org/bigfuture and make a starter list of six colleges they’re interested in. Students have until June 30 to complete this first step and earn a chance for a $500 scholarship. Students who complete this and all the remaining steps will be eligible for the next $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship, which will be awarded in spring 2022.
