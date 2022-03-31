Hillgrove High School Navy JROTC cadets are once again national champions, winning their second-consecutive Navy National Orienteering Competition, which returned this month after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The competition was the weekend of March 12-13 at Joseph Grant Park in Santa Clara County, California.
Orienteering is a competitive sport where participants navigate through various checkpoints across rough country using a map and compass. To win, a team must have the lowest elapsed time.
Of Hillgrove’s 20 competitors, 11 received medals, and eight placed in the top five of their respective categories during the two-day competition, according to Lt. Cmdr. Ron Hojnowski, senior naval science instructor at the school.
Lexie Gabriel was named the 2022 Female Varsity Orienteering National Champion. Lexi Grote finished third. Representing the female junior varsity team, Evelyn Bower finished third; Isabell Donea finished eighth; and Kiari Owens finished 10th.
Lleyton Ray, of the men’s varsity team, finished third overall, while Luke Ballentine finished sixth. David Donea, of the men’s junior varsity team, finished second, Brady Weber finished third and Nathan Riggs finished fifth. Connor Gabriel, a freshman, finished third.
Hillgrove cadets swept the JV and varsity team categories en route to the win, Hojnowski said, amassing a total of 500 points—the most you can score—which was well ahead of the second-place total of 430 points scored by Loudoun NJROTC from Leesburg, Virginia.
Hillgrove’s cadets made their fifth-consecutive appearance at the competition and were one of six schools representing Georgia. There were 31 schools and nearly 400 competitors from all corners of the country in California to compete throughout the weekend.
Among other Georgia schools, McDonough finished third, Lee County fourth, North Cobb eighth, and Allatoona ninth, according to Hojnowski. Lassiter High School also competed, making their first appearance in the national competition.
The cadets, most of whom had never traveled to California, explored the area, visiting the Monterey peninsula, San Francisco, Alcatraz, Golden Gate Bridge and the Muir Woods National Monument, where they saw redwoods and giant sequoias, Hojnowski said.
Cadets are already preparing for March 2023, Hojnowski said, when they will seek to defend their title at Nationals in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.