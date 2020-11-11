Thanks to its educators’ record of collaborating to help each student achieve success, Hightower Trail Middle School now serves as a Model Professional Learning Community — a designation only awarded to about 200 schools or districts across the entire U.S. and Canada.
Hightower Trail is the first school in Cobb County to earn the PLC designation and one of only 18 in Georgia.
PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation.
Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstrating a commitment to PLC concepts, implementing these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures and culture, and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.
According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them on achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”
Hightower Trail’s documented academic growth and the school’s striving to remediate children for academic success helped the Cobb County school achieve national recognition.
Hightower Trail has a long-standing tradition of offering remediation during the school day for reading, language arts and math while also holding help sessions for all subjects before school.
Adding remediation time to the academic day is one example of the powerful aids the educators have used to help students succeed.
Principal Montgomery also said Hightower Trail stands out as a Model PLC school because teacher planning time is guarded by the administration and cherished by the teachers.
