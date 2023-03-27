Eleven students at North Cobb Christian School started real businesses and made nearly $3,500 in sales as part of an innovative class.
During the program, all 11 students launched real businesses, such as candles, clothing, power washing, pool cleaning, shoe shining and more, generating nearly $3,500 in sales as part of the class. Not only are the students making and saving money, but they’re also being generous with it, with every student giving back to local charities of their choice or donating services in kind.
“First, the students brainstormed original business ideas. They then learned how to take that idea and prepare a business plan, taking tangible steps to execute it,” said program director Ryan Moore, NCCS teacher, and class of 2006 alumnus. “The students marketed their businesses, built websites, created business cards, and generated real sales and profits.”
Every student then selected a charity to either support financially or through in-kind services.
“Our students are learning that success is never just about self,” says Moore. “Success and financial profits are impactful tools to leverage to do good in the world around us.”
Moore’s students are part of the NCCS Business Academy, a tailored program for high school students interested in exploring future studies and careers in business. To gain relevant, real-world experience in entrepreneurship, students utilized a curriculum written by Boss Club.
Entrepreneurship programs like Boss Club provide a practical way to learn key soft skills like confidence, creativity and grit.
“Entrepreneurship education empowers young people to see the world as opportunity rich, and to craft the lives they dream to live,” said Tina Seelig, Stanford University professor and author of Why Schools Should Teach Entrepreneurship. In fact, nationwide, 96% of teachers using the Boss Club entrepreneurship curriculum reported that their students grew in confidence, creativity and critical thinking.
"We are honored to be working with North Cobb Christian School on this course and are so proud of all the students have accomplished,” said David Grubbs, cofounder of Boss Club. “Mr. Moore has done a tremendous job, and we know that the skills these students are learning at NCCS will be carried with them the rest of their life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.