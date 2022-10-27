MARIETTA — In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, some metro Atlanta high schools are teaching plumbing, masonry, and welding.
High school students from the metro area got a chance to show off their trade skills at the second Metro Atlanta Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge, held at the Cobb County Civic Center this week.
Fourteen schools sent about 440 students to spectate and compete in trade skill challenges including woodworking, blueprint reading and electrical work.
Participating Cobb schools included Marietta High, Osborne High, North Cobb High, and the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy.
Organized by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia and Alabama-based construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie, the event is meant to encourage students to consider a career in the trades, said Mike Dunham CEO of AGC Georgia.
“Right now one of our industry’s biggest challenges is workforce. There’s just not enough people to get the job done,” Dunham said. “The reason we do this type of event is to give young people an opportunity to learn our industry, and experience what it is like to be a carpenter, an electrician or a plumber.”
Signs were displayed next to each competition, showing the average salary of workers in that industry.
“They’re high-paying jobs,” Dunham said. “You will be employed full-time, all the time.”
Construction company recruiters also attended, allowing students to ask questions, interact with working contractors, and operate a simulated excavator.
Sophomore Melani Rabanales, who placed third in the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning event, said she isn't sure if she’ll go into the trades — but she appreciates the skills she’s learned.
“If my AC breaks, I can fix it,” Rabanales said. “It’s something I’ll use in the future.”
Rabanales attends the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, a tuition-free Cobb high school where students can receive industry career certifications. At the end of the year-and-a-half course, if she passes her exams, she will be certified to work on job sites.
John Martin, Rabanales’ teacher at CITA, launched the school's HVAC program after working as a professional in the field. He said that it used to be unheard of for high school students to have professional certifications, and that some of his students have already started working in the industry.
Among those who attended the event was U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville. Loudermilk said that most of the decisions on curriculum, including trades curriculum, happen at the state and local level, but that he hopes to support these programs with funding.
“Some of this is more expensive than just getting a notebook for your algebra class,” Loudermilk said. “We need to make sure we’re adequately funding that and encouraging students who want to take that path, instead of college, to go that path.”
After more than two hours of sawing, welding, and wire-stripping, CITA took away the trophy as the overall winner.
CITA sophomore Jamichael Grant held the trophy for the victory photo after he took first place for his HVAC work. Grant is not sure what career path he will take, but he was excited and surprised to win.
“I was shaking a little, just hearing them call my name,” Grant said.
