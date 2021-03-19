While Broadway stages remain shuttered, a classic Broadway show-stopper, Hello, Dolly! is playing this weekend at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw. The school’s annual musical features junior Courtney Kelley playing Dolly, a role that has been iconicized on Broadway by Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Other show standouts are Lindsay Nichols, who plays Irene Molloy, and Landon Clark in the role of Cornelius Hakl. Also notable is the musical support offered by the NCCS orchestra in the pit.

Audiences are limited to allow for social distancing during the performance, which is being held in the school’s gymnasium. Tickets available at bit.ly/nccsdolly.

