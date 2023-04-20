Mount Paran Christian School announced Thursday that Tim Wiens, its head of school, has resigned.
George Ethridge, the chairman of the school’s board, announced the leadership change in an email to Mount Paran families.
“After many months of effort and multiple feedback channels, including the recently completed parent and faculty/staff surveys, the Governance Committee of the Board met with Dr. Wiens earlier this week to discuss actions and activities to enhance the culture and biblical unity within the MPCS community.
“The meeting was in accordance with Board policy and a part of the Committee’s yearly assessment process which began last fall. Ultimately, the Board and Dr. Wiens jointly determined that, in the best interest of the school, a change in leadership would be best.”
David Tilley, who formerly served as head of school for 18 years, has been appointed as the school’s interim leader. Tilley previously retired five years ago.
School officials could not be reach for comment Thursday by press time.
“We are excited that Dr. Tilley has graciously accepted the request to step in as the interim Head of School during this time of transition,” Ethridge wrote.
Wiens’ resignation was effective Thursday and accepted by the board.
“We want to thank Dr. Wiens for his service to the school during some challenging times, including navigating the school through the global COVID-19 pandemic and directing the debt-free construction of the Murray Innovation Center. We are appreciative of Dr. Wiens’ faithful service to MPCS,” Ethridge wrote.
According to the school’s website, Wiens has spent 30 years in K-12 schools and higher education, working as a history teacher, coach, dean of students, assistant principal, head of school and college professor. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s from Bethel University, an MBA from the University of Oxford and a doctorate from Saint Mary’s University. He lives in Kennesaw with his wife and son.
Mount Paran is the largest private Christian school in Cobb County. It is non-denominational and fully accredited. The school is located on a 68-acre campus near Kennesaw Mountain.
Founded in 1976, the school educates students from preschool through 12th grade. It has about 1,280 students and 275 instructional staff.
