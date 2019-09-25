For the second year, associates of Harry Norman Realtors visited Marietta City elementary schools on meet the teacher day to deliver Class of 2032 t-shirts to incoming kindergartners.
The goal, according to Hicks Malonson of the Marietta realty company, is to get these young students off to a good start on their 13-year journey to high school graduation.
“We are proud to be a part of Marietta and look forward to celebrating the success stories for the class of 2032 as they move forward to graduation,” Malonson said.
