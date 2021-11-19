112021_MDJ_Schools_HarrisonFrench.jpg

Pictured are the Harrison High School French Club and French Honor Society students who recently celebrated 20 years of teaching students at Due West Elementary School.

 Special

The Harrison High School French Club and French Honor Society students recently celebrated 20 years of teaching students at Due West Elementary School.

The Harrison students are very active within the community, teaching French to students at the high school's feeder elementary schools for community service.

The students maintain a 3.75 in all French classes and above a 3.0 in other courses. They tutor fellow students in French who need additional help.

These students also participate in fund raising activities that help to aid community outreach programs such as Calvary Children’s Home and scholarships for Harrison students.

