Four Harmony Leland Elementary School fourth graders and their teacher were one of three finalist teams that competed on Aug. 10 in the Sphero BOLT Robotics Mission.
The Lunar Lunatics, consisting of Jesufemi Ajiboye, Anttony Tafa, Kai Lim and Ashton Ekanayake, were lead by Tamieka Grizzle, a K-5 STEM Lab teacher. The team competed against middle school students and won the most creative codes category. They were awarded Sphero Specdrums.
"The team worked really hard 4-5 days a week for an hour and a half for about three weeks," Grizzle said. "We started a little late, but I had confidence in my team that they were going to produce a great project. The team was so dedicated to the Sphero Mission to the point that they were coming into my STEM Lab in the mornings at 7:15, prior to the start of lcass, to work on their codes."
The nationwide competition invited students to participate in a virtual Apollo 11 Moon Landing challenge, using their coding skills, teamwork and creativity. The finalist teams were selected to attend an all-expenses paid, once-in-a-lifetime trip to Space Center Houston to test their moon rover in front of real NASA astronauts.
For more information, visit www.sphero.com/education/roboticsmission.
