Editor’s note: Part of an annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school.
MABLETON — Roosvins Josil didn’t speak a word of English when he moved here from Haiti two years ago.
Now he’s about to graduate from Pebblebrook High School.
The 18-year-old came here to attend his father’s funeral in February 2021. His family decided there would be more opportunities for him if he stayed in the U.S. with his uncle’s family rather than return to Haiti where his mother lives.
Speaking only Haitian Creole on arrival, Josil had a difficult time adjusting.
“When I first came to the U.S., I was mentally down, alone and desperate,” he said. “I was in a dark place because I wasn’t being treated well. But I stayed because in this country you can come from nothing and turn into something.”
Josil worked hard, but almost dropped out a few months after arriving due to stress and frustration.
“It was very challenging to learn English while trying to meet people I couldn’t understand,” he said. “People thought I was ignoring them. I needed help with everything and all I could think of was how I just wanted to go back home.”
A passionate soccer fan and player, Josil was a member of Pebblebrook’s soccer team and also played for Atlanta United U-17, which is part of the Atlanta United Academy system that “provides a pathway for players who show the required potential, ability and desire to reach the first team as a homegrown player,” according to the academy.
However, this put Josil in a stressful situation when his uncle threatened to send him back to Haiti.
“I ended up not getting signed at the end, and my uncle told me he was going to send me back to my country, which proved what I was already thinking, which was that he only wanted me around to use me to fulfill his dream of making a lot of money playing professional soccer,” Josil said.
Sometimes deprived of food at home and facing verbal abuse, Josil was told he had to leave the house.
“I had no place to go,” he said. “I went and stayed with a friend until moving in with more family. When I was at my uncle’s, it was like living in a prison cell. I had no job, no money, and he wouldn’t allow me to speak English in the house.”
Yet Josil was determined to succeed. He moved in with his soccer coach, Pebblebrook’s Anton Banfield, his second full school year.
“Now I can speak English, I have a job at a local pizza place, I have good friends and good people around me,” Josil said. “I grew mentally and I realized I don’t have to wait for people to help me. Now I live with my coach, and he’s the best dad I’ve ever known and his wife is amazing. They’re a great family and I love them so much. I hope they know that.”
Banfield, who co-chairs Pebblebrook’s physical education department, called Josil’s ability to rise above adversity “amazing and a testament to the sink or swim attitude he has. He’s very motivated, confident, and strong minded, he’ll work hard to get things done. It’s been a tough transition for him, but his progress has been tremendous.”
Josil was able to find help learning how to navigate the requirements of being a high school student in the U.S. through passionate teachers, coaches and counselors.
“Roosvins has been in our country for only two years,” said Karen Grannis, a Pebblebrook High School counselor. “He did not know any English when he arrived and was living with distant relatives whom he did not know very well.”
Despite those challenges, Roosvins rose to the occasion.
“He began improving, getting good grades, increasing his GPA, and playing soccer again,” Grannis said. “Roosvins was able to help other students just like him when they were arriving for the first time at school. He is well liked by staff, and is now being considered by some colleges for soccer scholarships.”
Josil has a full scholarship to play soccer at Berea College in Kentucky, but he’s not sure if his immigration documentation will go through in time for this to happen. Josil entered the U.S. on a student visa and is waiting for additional documents to be processed to allow him to pursue higher education here. Josil is also looking to attend and play soccer at Point University in Georgia.
At Pebblebrook, Josil said he would try and study for his classes two hours every Saturday and Sunday. When not studying for school, he was busy learning English by watching movies and listening to music.
His favorite class was U.S. history, Josil said, because it was fun and he was able to learn a lot. Josil was not a fan of Algebra, and is glad to be finished with it.
Not sad to be graduating, Josil said he feels ready to meet his future. If he’s able to attend college, he will study business and marketing, like his mother, Francemene Saint-Juste. However, he would really love to become a professional soccer player.
Josil offered the following advice for incoming high school freshmen and young people in general.
“My advice for young people is that if you’re going through some stuff right now, and you have no hope or you don’t think you can do it, don’t worry,” he said. “When it looks like nothing can get worse, try not to worry. Everything will be all right. Don’t kill yourself, don’t crash out, keep fighting, it’s going to be just fine.”
