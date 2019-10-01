In its largest event to date, more than 150 students in Kennesaw State University’s College of Computing and Software Engineering competed in the third annual Hackathon, providing participants a unique opportunity to utilize their computing skills to solve problems faced by Atlanta area companies.
The Hackathon is designed to showcase student talent while connecting them with industry partners across the metro area. Throughout the event, students applied the knowledge they have gained inside the classroom to real-world problems posed by sponsoring companies. The sponsors, Anthem, Equifax, HPCC Systems, InComm and MagMutual, each issued challenges specific to their respective industries and lent experts to mentor KSU students throughout the competition.
Teams were judged by the sponsoring companies and awarded first, second and third place prizes in each challenge. In total, more than $18,000 in prize money was available with first-place teams winning $500 per team member. The event was open to all students pursuing degrees in CCSE.
A total of 15 teams were awarded prizes on the final day of the Hackathon:
Anthem
- First place – Swetha Adoni Prasad, Kavyasree Bezugam and Charishma Macherla
- Second place – Caitlyn Murphy, Lydia Vaine and Alex Henson
- Third place – Adnan Rashied, Jennifer Nguyen and Harriet Haisty
Equifax
- First place – David Blunk, Andrew Goeden and Nicholas Capparelli
- Second place – Karl Kevin Tiba Fossoh, Victor Youdom Kenmoe and Jordan Giovanni Bamou Nana
- Third place – Andrew Johnson, Quinton Taylor and Adam Salam
HPCC Systems
- First place – Dakota Lance, Leeford Nduru and Daniel Rimmel
- Second place – Himaja Sri, Merlyn Sequeira and Vannel Zeufack
- Third place – Robert Mitchell, Matthew Virga and Caleb Mauldin
InComm
- First place – Hye Kang, Shinae Choi and Sri Mallapragad
- Second place – Anthony Phan, Noah Gardner and Jiaming Li
- Third place – Alex Manzer, Brandon Tedeschi and Mustak Ahmed
MagMutual
- First place – Alec Graves, Nihad Kalathingal and Song Chung
- Second place – Asa Bennett, Walker Sasser and Nicholas Green
- Third place – Rebekah Roepke, Peter Hansen and Ava Podrazhansky
