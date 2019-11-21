The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will have a Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The GSO, the GSO Chorus and the Georgia Youth Symphony Chamber Chorus will present a collection of traditional holiday tunes and classical music. Special guests this year include the Big Chicken Chorus and the Marietta Middle School Choir.
This is a family-friendly concert for all ages.
To purchase tickets, visit https://georgiasymphony.org/all-events.
