From left are TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier; Sen. Jason Anavitarte; Rep. Martin Momtahan; Paulding County Commissioner Dave Carmichael; Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb; Chattahoochee Tech Vice President for Facilities David Simmons; Chattahoochee Tech Board of Directors Chair Debbie Underkoffler; and Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Rick Kollhoff.
Special
An artist's rendering of the college’s $35 million Aviation Training Academy.
Chattahoochee Technical College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 9 in Paulding County to mark the beginning of construction for the college’s $35 million Aviation Training Academy.
Community leaders gathered with Chattahoochee Tech staff and faculty for this event at a site located near the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport. The three-story, 55,000 square-foot facility planned for this location will provide space for up to 200 students who will train in aviation mechanics and maintenance. It will include a 12,000 square-foot hangar along with instructional labs, classrooms and a technical library. This facility also will include an administrative wing to provide for a Federal Aviation Administration testing lab and college faculty offices.
Specific programs of study planned for the Aviation Training Academy include Aviation Maintenance Technician-Powerplant and Aircraft Structural Technology. Airframe and Powerplant mechanics repair, service and maintain parts of an aircraft that include the engine, landing gear, brakes and air-conditioning systems. A program of study also will be offered at the new facility in Aircraft Structural Upholstery and Trim.
“There is a soaring industry demand for more aviation maintenance professionals,” said Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb. “The Aviation Training Academy will allow us to respond to that workforce need and provide students with real-world, practical training for successful careers in this field. We are so appreciative of the Governor’s and General Assembly’s commitment to our mission of strengthening both individuals and businesses through workforce
training.”
The Chattahoochee Tech Aviation Training Academy project was announced in 2018, with the $24 million project programming and design work beginning in 2021. Croft & Associates, a Georgia-based national architecture, design and engineering firm, created the design for the Chattahoochee Tech Aviation Training Academy. Construction for this new facility is anticipated to be completed in approximately 13 to 15 months.
