The GreyStone Power Foundation Inc. Scholarship was awarded recently to five students in the cooperative’s service area.
Winners of the $3,000 scholarships included:
- Christina Bae, a graduate from Paulding County High School who will attend Georgia Tech and study biochemistry.
- Zachary Davis, a graduate from East Paulding High School who will attend the University of West Georgia and study psychology.
- Kamari Dumas, a graduate from East Paulding who will attend Georgia State University and study nursing.
- Eric Okanume, a sophomore at University of Georgia Honors College and studies biological sciences.
- Sammi Zhu, a graduate from Douglas County High School who will attend Harvard University and study medicine.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com/ORU.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portionsl of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.