Each year since 2019, the Atlanta Braves Foundation has "adopted" an Atlanta school to help meet some of its most critical needs.
The support includes funding for teachers and classrooms, capital projects to improve school facilities or grounds, as well as experiences and supplies for students. They also invest in the parents and the surrounding community.
This year the Foundation expanded its program to Cobb County and Green Acres Elementary in Smyrna was selected as Cobb's inaugural Hank Aaron All-Star School winner. The school administration recently hosted an outdoor celebration with its fourth and fifth graders that included a pizza party, music and games.
"This partnership will allow us to provide for many different needs," said Green Acres principal Ashley Mize. "We're going to have some programs put into place that will support our families with food pantries and school uniforms. The partnership will enable us to stabilize needs in our community so we can focus on teaching our students each day."
The selection of Green Acres was made possible thanks to an existing relationship between the Braves Foundation and the Cobb Schools Foundation. "You are our champions," said Danielle Bedasse, Executive Director of the Braves Foundation.
"I hope you will take some inspiration from this, work hard, and hit some grand slams this year. Hard work can be really fun, especially when you're winning," said Bedasse.
Felicia Wagner, Executive Director of the Cobb School Foundation, agreed and thanked the Braves Foundation for their generous support of education in Cobb. She reminded everyone that the Cobb Schools Foundation exists to go to bat for Cobb students and their families each and every day.
"What I get to do is help families—your brothers and sisters and moms and dads, to help kids with learning differences and provide scholarships for kids that want to go to college," Wagner said. "How many of you want to go to college?" she asked, and all the students quickly put their hands up and cheered.
After the presentation, Papa John's made a presentation of their own: pizza for everyone. For the remainder of the hour, the students ate and played games at various stations scattered around the playground. Assistant Principal Tiffany Jones kept the fun and the lessons going as she schooled the students on how to jump rope.
"This is a great opportunity for Green Acres and our community," AP Jones said. "The Braves are an awesome organization and so generous with their resources. We are super excited about this and what it will do for our school and our kids."
