Louis Walker Jr., one of three Black teachers selected to integrate Marietta High School in 1966, died February 8.
He was 78.
Tom Scott, a Kennesaw State University professor emeritus, called Walker’s death “a huge loss to Marietta and Cobb County...we're gonna miss him very much.”
In the 1960s, schools were segregated in Marietta and elsewhere in the nation. In 1966, the principal of the all-white Marietta High School met with the principal of the all-Black Lemon Street High School to work on a plan to desegregate the Marietta High School faculty, Scott writes in his book “Cobb County, Georgia and the Origins of the Suburban South.”
Walker, an industrial arts teacher at Lemon Street High, was among the three Black teachers chosen to integrate Marietta High in September 1966. Born in Livingston, Alabama, Walker graduated from Tuskegee University in 1965 and taught at Lemon Street High for one year before being transferred to Marietta at age 22.
His ability to manage a class, get along with people and communicate is why he was chosen for the position at Marietta High at such a young age, Walker said in a 2009 interview with Kennesaw State University's Oral History Project.
Walker stayed at Marietta High for the next 40 years, teaching shop class. For 34 years, Walker was a full-time teacher before retiring in 2009, and he spent the next six years working part-time until retiring in 2005.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said Walker leaves behind a fantastic legacy.
"He was a positive role model and an incredible influence on so many, including me, through his time at Lemon Street High, Marietta High, and the Marietta Schools Foundation," Rivera said. "All of us here at Marietta City Schools are incredibly grateful for his decades—indeed, a lifetime—of service. I send my deepest condolences to Mrs. Walker and an entire community of family and friends.”
Scott shared some memories he has of Walker’s life and why Walker was someone who "made integration work."
“He was always extremely popular with the students,” he said. “There were some (faculty) that, I guess, were reluctant to talk to him when he first came…before long, everybody was talking to him all the time."
Scott explained how Walker, a man who was always in high spirits despite poor race relations in America during his younger years, forced his reluctant coworkers to speak to him until they realized they liked him. He would remember their names and use his "booming" voice to happily ask them how they were doing in front of everyone, and they could choose to ignore him and "embarrass themselves" or let their guard down and talk to him.
Of the three Black teachers who transferred to Marietta High in 1966, Scott said, Walker was the only one who stayed there his entire career.
Throughout his career, Walker received many awards, including Cobb County NAACP Teacher of the Year, Alpha Phi Alpha Community Service Award, Marietta Jaycees Distinguished Service Award and the National Council of Negro Women Award.
According to Scott, Walker helped the community by doing things outside of the classroom like joining the Kathryn Woods Committee, which was formed to give a scholarship to a student every year in memory of M.J. and Kathryn Woods. M.J. Woods was the principal of the Lemon Street Grammar and High School from 1929 to 1962, and Kathryn Woods was his wife.
Scott and Walker developed a close relationship through the years. Walker wasn’t just a colleague, he was a friend, Scott said.
“He was one day older than I was, so my wife and his wife, (Josetta Walker), and Louis and I would go out and celebrate our birthdays together every year for a great many years,” he said. “I'm crushed by his passing.”
Former Marietta Councilman Anthony Coleman, who attended Lemon Street Grammar School, spoke of the academic impact Walker had on the community and how passionate he was about his work.
“One thing I can say about Mr. Walker is that he was a truly committed and dedicated public servant, and he was passionate about educating children,” Coleman said. "He will be truly missed.”
Before he ever led a classroom, Walker witnessed Martin Luther King Jr. deliver the commencement speech at his Tuskegee graduation ceremony.
“It was interesting because he wasn’t quite as renowned, and folks didn’t know him quite as well at that time as folks later got to know him,” Walker said in the KSU interview.
After integration, Walker — who grew up in a time when African Americans had to avoid “whites only” areas when going into town — realized how much the world around him was changing.
“You have more opportunities now than you had during segregation,” he said. “You can be whatever it is you want to be in this society if you choose to work hard. That does not mean that you’re not going to run into some difficulty, because we all do, but your opportunities are full throttle compared to what they had been.”
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin described Walker as a true "be somebody" kind of man who taught thousands of young people and turned them into "somebodies."
"He was a strong foundation and light for all young students as they successfully adjusted to the achievement of (integrating)," Tumlin said. "I admired my friend of over 40 years for his dedication to all the students and his love and stewardship to his church, Zion Baptist."
According to Tumlin, Walker always took the hard jobs, rolled up his sleeves, remained positive and made Marietta a better place, and he made the young people better people.
The day of his funeral service at Zion Baptist Church Tuesday, Tumlin, calling Walker a "great pillar of service and education," issued a proclamation declaring it "Louis C. Walker, Jr. Day" in the city.
"I was only the scrivener for the wonderful and meaningful achievements that Louis Walker had already written by his actions in a life of service," Tumlin said. "I cannot imagine Marietta and the merging of Lemon Street and Marietta High in the 60s without the blessing of two young, extraordinary educators landing here at the right time in Josetta and Louis Walker."
Walker is survived by his wife, Josetta Walker; daughter, Bianca Williams; grandsons William Cofield III, George Louis Williams and Tamar Williams; and great granddaughter, Acaia Cofield.
