The Office of Diversity and Inclusion has been awarded a grant from the Administration for Community Living which will allow Kennesaw State University’s Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth to create more work opportunities within the university for individuals with disabilities.
The Academy, housed in the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, offers students with different intellectual or developmental abilities the opportunity for a college experience, including living on campus. Academy students audit college-level courses in the two-year certificate program that was the first in Georgia to offer post-secondary educational opportunities to persons with different intellectual and developmental abilities.
The ACL grant award of $20,000 will support paid internships for students in the Academy for Inclusive Learning, through a partnership with disABILITY LINK, an Atlanta-area center for independent living that provides people with disabilities an opportunity to live and work on their own. Through the partnership, disABILITY LINK will provide training to those supervising the students and to KSU supervisors who employ people with disabilities.
ACL’s Challenge to American Businesses seeks innovative models to expand the talent pipeline of individuals with disabilities that could be replicated by other business and organizations. Of the 60 proposals submitted, ACL reviewers recognized KSU's model as having this potential, and the monetary award is considered compensation for creating this model.
ACL was formed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a nonprofit governmental organization that seeks to maximize the wellbeing and health of older adults, people with disabilities across the lifespan and their families and caregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.