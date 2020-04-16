Physical therapist assistant Ashley Moore remains hard at work with her colleagues at a skilled nursing facility in Cobb County during the coronavirus pandemic.
Moore was in the first PTA graduating class at Chattahoochee Technical College 11 years ago. She graduated from Chattahoochee Tech in 2009, with a PTA Associate of Applied Science degree.
She is working as a PTA for Aegis Therapies at Presbyterian Village in Austell, where she also serves as the therapy coordinator for the Rehab Department. Serving with her as PTAs at this location are 2017 Chattahoochee Tech graduates Kelsie Odom and Kimberly DeLeon.
The work of a PTA involves skilled therapy sessions with patients to improve function and mobility according to a patient’s individual needs, according to Moore.
A typical day on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic for a PTA in a skilled nursing facility presents additional challenges. In order to protect their patients, Moore and her colleagues must engage in stringent measures that are carefully designed to limit the risk of infection.
