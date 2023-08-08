CCSD students receiving their diplomas on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD students receiving their diplomas on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD families and friends watching their students receive their diplomas on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
Assistant Superintendent Christian Suttle, left, with a Kell High School student receiving her diploma on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD Board Chair Brad Wheeler, left, shakes hands with a student as CCSD Chief of Staff Sherri Hill, right, waits for the next graduate at the July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
The procession of CCSD students receiving their diplomas on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
Andrew Bodrick singing at the July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD Chief of Staff Sherri Hill on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD Board Chair Brad Wheeler at the July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
Osborne graduates celebrate on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD Assistant Superintendent Christian Suttle, left, and a South Cobb grad on July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD families applaud their students at the July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
CCSD/Special
CCSD Assistant Superintendent Christian Suttle and a Campbell grad at the July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School..
CCSD/Special
A Cobb Horizon grad at the July 27 at the Summer Commencement ceremony at Harrison High School.
