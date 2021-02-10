The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers’ Beta Club claimed 27 awards from the Georgia State Convention.
This annual event, which is normally held in Savannah, took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All competition entries were submitted online, and
winners were announced on Vimeo. The National Beta Club, headquartered in South Carolina, shipped the students’ awards to the club sponsor four weeks after the announcement.
GLA students recently received their awards over at Adventure Air Sports in Kennesaw. The awards that the GLA students received were:
GLA Elementary Club & Individual Awards – 18 total awards (4th-5th Grade)
- Champion – Living Literature
- Champion – Robotics Showcase
- 2nd Place – Campaign Skit
- 2nd Place – Engineering
- 3rd Place – Marketing & Communication
- 3rd Place – Service Learning Showcase
- 3rd Place – Songfest
- 4th Place - Apparel Design
- 2nd Place – Digital Art - Muhammad Abdullah
- 2nd Place – Speech – Jason Scott
- 3rd Place - Creative Writing – Nina Johnston
- 3rd Place – Language Arts 4th Grade – Muhammad Abdullah
- 3rd Place – Science 5th Grade – Jonathan Stephens
- 4th Place – B&W Photography – Sasha Johnston
- 4th Place – Fiber Arts – Chloe Grimes
- 4th Place – Poetry – Faith Parker
- 4th Place – Science 4th Grade – Chrisma Epps
- 5th Place – Drawing – Justin Mitchell
- 5th Place – Recyclable Art - Muhammad Abdullah
GLA Junior Beta Club & Individual Awards – nine total awards (6th-8th Grade)
- Champion – Living Literature
- Champion – Marketing & Communications
- Champion – Service Learning Showcase
- 3rd Place – Technology
- 4th Place – Book Battle
- 4th Place – Three Dimensional Design
- 4th Place – Two Dimensional Design
- 5th Place – Robotics Showcase
- 4th Place – Poetry – Faith Parker
They are now qualified in these competitions to compete at the National Convention in Orlando, Florida this summer.
For more information, visit www.betaclub.org.
