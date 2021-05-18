The high school students of Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers’ Beta Club, chartered in Cobb County, claimed 10 awards from the Georgia State Convention.
This annual event, which is normally held in Savannah, took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All competition entries were submitted online and winners were announced on Vimeo. The National Beta Club, headquartered in South Carolina shipped the students’ plaques to the club sponsor four weeks after the announcement.
GLA students recently received their plaques at Main Event in Atlanta off Cobb Parkway. The awards received were:
- Champion – Character Performance
- Champion – Three Dimensional Design
- Champion – Technology
- Champion – Performing Arts Solo - Jasmine Pettus
- Champion – Jewelry DIV I - Reagan Pettus
- 2nd Place – Marketing & Communications
- 3rd Place – Campaign Skit
- 3rd Place – Recyclable Art DIV II - Amil Clark
- 3rd Place – Service Learning Showcase
- 4th Place – Spanish Ninth Grade - Christian Scott
They are now qualified in these competitions to compete at the National Convention in Orlando, Florida in June. For
more information, visit www.betaclub.org.
