092521_MDJ_Schools_GLA.JPG
Buy Now

Top row, from left, are Nina Johnston, Jazlynn Mitchell-Garland, Leilani Bryant, Sarai Covin, Reagan Underwood, Sarai Lokey, Chloe Grimes, Christopher Johnson, Jason Scott, Jayden Fonda, Jaedyn Whitley, Noah Anthony, Haley Sarden, Christian Scott, Daniel Tooson, Kendall Johnson, Lena Humphrey, Aidan Sarden, Yuseph Muhammad, Jeremiah Faithful, Clark Bannerman, Sasha Johnston, Kennedy Johnson, Autumn Anderson, Alvin Hadley, Charlie Bingham III, Elijah Muhammad, Justin Scott, Amber Anderson, Anthony Scott, Asa Kelly and Levi Hudson.

 Special

The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers recently held its annual National Beta Club induction ceremony at the newly renovated Switzer Library in Marietta.

Twenty-eight homeschooled students were inducted into the National Beta Club. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character. They join more than 500,000 members across the U.S. and beyond. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the U.S. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

This was GLA’s first in-person induction ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. GLA used National Beta’s Pillar Induction which highlights the four pillars of Beta Club: Achievement, Character, Leadership, and Service.

Members of GLA took the new inductees through each pillar followed by the Beta pledge. The final step in the ceremony was the pinning of each student by his or her parent.

Due to the COVID-19 delta variant, GLA hosted two ceremonies back to back to keep the capacity in the meeting room down.

In the leadership charge, author of 9+9 Equals 9, Anthony Scott, had the inductees point to the door and announce, “Hey world out there. Get ready for me. You’re about to change for the better!”

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.