The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers recently held its annual National Beta Club induction ceremony at the newly renovated Switzer Library in Marietta.
Twenty-eight homeschooled students were inducted into the National Beta Club. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character. They join more than 500,000 members across the U.S. and beyond. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the U.S. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
This was GLA’s first in-person induction ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. GLA used National Beta’s Pillar Induction which highlights the four pillars of Beta Club: Achievement, Character, Leadership, and Service.
Members of GLA took the new inductees through each pillar followed by the Beta pledge. The final step in the ceremony was the pinning of each student by his or her parent.
Due to the COVID-19 delta variant, GLA hosted two ceremonies back to back to keep the capacity in the meeting room down.
In the leadership charge, author of 9+9 Equals 9, Anthony Scott, had the inductees point to the door and announce, “Hey world out there. Get ready for me. You’re about to change for the better!”
