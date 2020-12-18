The Cobb Chamber showed its support for the county’s best educators with the Give Our Schools a Hand Appreciation Blitz the week of Dec. 7-11.
The Appreciation Blitz delivered individual gift baskets for the 120-plus Teachers of the Year throughout both public school systems.
For over 30 years, Give Our Schools a Hand has recognized each Teacher of the Year at every Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools facility through three annual events – the Teacher of the Year Handprint Unveiling Ceremony, a Celebration Breakfast and Pep Rally. Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Give Our Schools a Hand events had to be reimagined in order to support local teachers in their greatest time of need.
“Our goal for our 2020 Give Our Schools a Hand program was to show as much support and appreciation for our Teachers of the Year as we can,” said Sharon Mason, president/CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. “With the support of our Give Our Schools a Hand Doctorate Sponsors, we organized individual gift baskets filled with items to support these teachers during one of the most challenging times of their careers. Each basket was personally delivered by a team of volunteers and staff members.”
Each basket contained classroom supplies, gift items from sponsors, Elf on the Shelf merchandise, virtual exercise sessions from Studio Bungee, gift certificates to Nothing Bundt Cakes and tickets to Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia. The Doctorate Sponsors fueling the program were Ed Voyles Automotive, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Elf on the Shelf, LGE Community Credit Union, Lockheed Martin, Superior Plumbing and Zaxby’s.
In 2021, the Give Our Schools a Hand events will resume with the Teacher of Year Handprint Unveiling Ceremony in March.
Located at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, the ceremony invites the two District Teachers of the Year from Marietta City Schools and the Cobb County School District to add their handprints to the Teach Walk of Honor, a commemorative sidewalk along Marietta Square. The 2021 Teacher of the Year Breakfast and Pep Rally will occur in October.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.
