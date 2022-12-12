Georgia Highlands College and the University of West Georgia recently established two new articulation agreements for students seeking a bachelor’s degree.
The agreements allow GHC graduates with an associate degree in English or Spanish to seamlessly transition into earning either a Bachelor of Arts in English or a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages and Literatures at UWG.
With the explosion of the film and entertainment market in Georgia, screenwriters and content creators are needed to sustain this 9.5-billion-dollar industry. A Bachelor of Arts in English gives students the foundation they need to generate content for major film studios or work in a writer’s room for a television show or streaming service, at an average annual salary of $62,680 in Georgia.
The establishment of the Spanish degree agreement offers graduates the opportunity to gain additional skills to work in a rapidly expanding field.
“On the Spanish side, we are excited about the partnership with UWG because it allows our Spanish majors to continue to build their skills and pursue their degree to the four-year level,” said Jessica Lindberg, GHC Dean of Humanities. “Jobs in translation and interpretation have a projected growth rate of 34% in the state of Georgia over the next eight to 10 years, according to data from the Department of Labor.”
