Approximately 107,000 students returned to 112 schools for the first day of the new school year in the Cobb County School District Monday.
“We have the best teachers in the world. I can't say enough about the job that they do," said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, speaking at Kemp Elementary in west Cobb Monday morning.
As more than 70,000 students stepped off buses across the county, new principals at 15 schools began their tenure. Children from kindergarten through 12th grade will receive 18 weeks of instruction before semester’s end in December.
“Our goal is to provide all our children with a safe, warm and welcoming environment that is not only engaging, but academically challenging,” said David Chastain, chair of the Cobb Board of Education, in a message to families. “Our teachers, school leaders and support staff are not only excited, but ready for the energy and promise your children will bring to our campus this year.”
Last week saw the return of teachers and other staff — nearly 18,000 strong — to the school district, Cobb’s largest employer.
Before hosting a press conference, Ragsdale toured Kemp alongside principal Billy Pritz. The pair popped into several classrooms to greet students and thank teachers.
This time last year, a debate raged in the community over whether students and staff should be required to wear face masks in schools. Those concerns have largely faded from the public debate, and Monday at Kemp Elementary resembled the pre-pandemic norm, with full classrooms and few masks in sight.
“We've been navigating school for two and a half years during the pandemic. So, inside the building, we feel comfortable,” Pritz said.
After speaking with media, Ragsdale took a few questions from Kemp students Colin Wade and Keira DePries, both fourth-graders, and Brianna Gaiters, a fifth grader. The kids quizzed him on his favorite subject (math), favorite color (red) and favorite sport (baseball), and, garnering a few laughs, his age (53).
Pritz is entering his third year on the job, and his sixth at Kemp, where his own children are enrolled. The school is also celebrating its 20th anniversary — Pritz said it’s the most excited he’s ever been for a new school year.
“Super excited about bringing former staff members and former students back, we're going to have an event in October to celebrate that,” Pritz said. “So, looking forward to that, and just the teachers feeling like we're back to normal, and getting back to normal.”
The 8,000 students of Marietta City Schools will return to class Wednesday.
