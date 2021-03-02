Georgia State University graduate student Jennifer Lopez of Kennesaw is interning with the Georgia Legislative Internship Program.
This program offers students the opportunity to intern full-time for Georgia legislators, committees and staff.
Lopez, a master's degree student in Political Science at The College of Arts and Sciences, graduated from Georgia State in Spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
She has been assigned to the Senate Education and Youth Committee where her duties include creating agenda notices, meeting minutes and updates of bill summaries. She plans to work for an organization that represents, protects and fights for human rights.
