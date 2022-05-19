The Georgia Board of Education has overturned an expulsion of a Campbell High School student, finding that the Cobb County School District violated his procedural due process rights.
State school board members unanimously approved their legal staff’s recommendation at a meeting last week.
“The District is aware of the State Board’s finding that the student was not sufficiently notified and are reviewing specific policy, and the law, while the student continues to learn in the most appropriate environment,” said Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the district.
The student, identified as “N.G.” in the state’s decision, was a sophomore at Campbell in September 2021, when the incident that led to his expulsion occurred.
According to the state’s review of the case, N.G. was stopped by an assistant principal who observed the student had glassy eyes after exiting a school bathroom. School officials later confiscated a vape and lighter. The vape contained a molasses-like substance that the school police officer believed to contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and the officer found the student to be lethargic.
N.G. was charged with violating the policies on drugs and incendiary devices.
Campbell’s administration sought a sentence of a 10-day suspension, plus expulsion for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, with the opportunity to attend alternative school. A Cobb schools hearing officer granted the sentence. The student appealed to the Cobb Board of Education, which last October voted to affirm the sentence.
The student then appealed to the state school board.
On appeal, N.G. raised four issues:
- Whether he was provided reasonable notice as required by state law;
- Whether the Cobb school board met its burden of proof;
- Whether the punishment was in line with state law;
- Whether the student’s disability was taken into account (N.G. receives special education support).
In regards to the first issue, state lawyers found that a letter sent to the student’s mother “did not include a plain statement of the matters asserted and the time and place where the offense occurred,” which violated state law.
By not providing reasonable notice of the charges, the state board found the student’s due process rights were violated.
In the other three appeal issues, the state sided with Cobb schools. The state’s lawyers found Cobb schools met the burden of proof and had enough evidence to punish the student, and that the punishment was consistent with the policy and law. Citing precedent, the lawyers found that the state school board does not have jurisdiction over the disability complaint, which was related to federal law.
In a press release, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represented the student on appeal, declared victory and slammed the school district.
“The state board of education’s decision affirms important statewide precedent that protects students’ right to a fundamentally fair process before they are deprived of their education,” said Mike Tafelski, senior supervising attorney for the SPLC’s Children’s Rights Practice Group. “For too long, the Cobb County school district has perpetuated the school-to-prison pipeline by disproportionately expelling and criminalizing hundreds of Black children and children with disabilities. N.G.’s story highlights the disparities that Black students and students with disabilities experience in Cobb County.”
The SPLC said N.G. missed more than 100 days of classroom instruction following the expulsion. N.G. reads on a third-grade reading level due to learning disability, according to the SPLC, which said the district has failed to provide him with adequate services.
“Policies that punish serve no pedagogical purpose. Exclusionary discipline is harmful, ineffective, and disproportionately impacts children of color and children with disabilities,” said Tafelski. “The SPLC stands with students, families, and local organizers who, for years, have been calling for an end to Cobb County’s discriminatory discipline practices. If Cobb County leaders will not proactively end the district’s unlawful policies, then we will continue to hold them accountable in the courts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.