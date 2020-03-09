The Georgia Department of Education and First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp along with USDA representatives on March 3 celebrated National School Breakfast Week at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy.
National School Breakfast Week is a weeklong celebration from March 2–6 to raise awareness about the healthy breakfasts offered to students at school. Georgia school nutrition programs are committed to serving quality meals to all Georgia students.
In the 2018-2019 school year, the GaDOE served over 196 million school lunches to students and only 108 million school breakfasts. As part of their commitment to close this gap, Georgia is encouraging all schools to participate in a School Breakfast Challenge encouraging work among school nutrition staff, school leadership and students to increase student access to school breakfast.
“Research shows that eating a healthy school breakfast and lunch improves student attendance, discipline and academic performance," Kemp said. "In support of school breakfast initiative, I urge you to consider how your District delivers school breakfast. I encourage you to meet with your School Nutrition Director to explore ways to serve breakfast to more students during the school year.”
Kemp joined State School Superintendent Richard Woods and State School Nutrition Director Dr. Linette Dodson along with representatives from USDA and partner organizations to see a successful school breakfast model at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, led by Marietta City Schools Nutrition Director Cindy Culver and her nutrition team under the direction of Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera.
