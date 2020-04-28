While parents, teachers and students alike are managing new ways of learning, Georgia Power has launched the Learning Power mobile app.
It includes interactive lessons for students, offering fun, educational activities with real-world applications of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, energy and energy efficiency content. The recently launched mobile game app supports Learning Power’s STEM-based classroom energy lessons, all aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence. On the app, there are seven grade-appropriate games, ranging from Pre-K through high school.
The free app is available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play.
For more information, visit www.learningpower.org.
