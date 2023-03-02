From left are Missy Cusack, Chattahoochee Tech Vice President of Student Affairs; Michael Payne, Chattahoochee Tech Veteran Services Coordinator; Ron Newcomb, Chattahoochee Tech President; Jeff Butterworth, Georgia Power Area Manager and Chattahoochee Tech Board of Trustees member; and Jennifer Nelson, Chattahoochee Tech Vice President of Advancement.
The mission to support military veterans at Chattahoochee Technical College has been greatly enhanced thanks to a $50,000 donation from Georgia Power.
Georgia Power presented this donation to the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation in order to provide support for the Superior Plumbing Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center.
Located at the college’s Marietta Campus, the VECTR Center helps veterans who are transitioning into civilian life be successful in transferring their skills into the local workforce. The VECTR Center helps these veterans translate military skills and experience into training programs for high-demand and meaningful careers. It also provides veterans with a place to assist them as they transition into postsecondary education.
“Georgia Power was pleased to provide this contribution to Chattahoochee Tech,” said Georgia Power Regional Director Britt Fleck. “Their efforts to support veterans with career transition goals align closely with our efforts to support workforce development initiatives not only in Cobb County, but across the state.”
“It’s initiatives such as this one that are so meaningful,” said Fleck. “Our contribution toward the VECTR Center allows us to support the brave women and men who have fought for our freedom and help keep Georgia the number one place to do business, which drives economic development leading to the prosperity of Georgians.”
The Superior Plumbing VECTR Center at Chattahoochee Tech represents a successful partnership with state and local leaders that benefits military veterans and the business community. It helps add veterans to the workforce while helping local industry obtain highly skilled talent. This facility opened this fall as the second one of its kind in the state. Georgia’s first VECTR Center was established in Warner Robins near Robins Air Force Base.
“Chattahoochee Tech is very grateful to receive this generous donation from Georgia Power in support of military veterans,” said Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb. “These veterans are helping to meet the demand for the highly skilled professionals who are needed within Georgia’s workforce.”
