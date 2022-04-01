The Georgia Department of Education and State Superintendent Richard Woods recently announced the list of 2022 Advanced Placement Honor Schools, which includes all 16 traditional high school in the Cobb County School District.
“We are committed to expanding opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” Superintendent Woods said. “I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools, and thank each teacher, student, and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these Georgia schools.”
Fourteen of Cobb’s high schools earned the AP Honor School title in at least two categories.
Eight schools earned honors in five categories: Hillgrove High School, Kennesaw Mountain High School, Kell High School, Harrison High School, Lassiter High School, Pope High School, Walton High School, and Wheeler High School.
Sprayberry High School took home honors in four categories while North Cobb High School and Allatoona High School achieved the AP Honors Schools title three times. McEachern High School and South Cobb High School also claimed honors in more than one category.
Continuing the District’s reputation for promoting science, technology, engineering and math, 14 Cobb high schools were named AP STEM Schools with 50% of those schools going on to also earn the title of AP STEM Achievement School.
2022 Cobb AP Honor Schools
- AP Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. They were Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, North Cobb, Pebblebrook, South Cobb and Sprayberry.
- AP Schools of Distinction are schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. They were Kell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Lassiter, North Cobb, Pope, Walton and Wheeler.
- AP Humanities Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course. They were Allatoona, Kell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, Pope, Osborne, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler.
- AP Humanities Achievement Schools are AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher. They were Allatoona, Kell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Pope, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler.
- AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A and AP Computer Science Principles. They were Allatoona, Campbell, Kell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler.
- AP STEM Achievement Schools are AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher. They were Harrison, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Pope, Walton and Wheeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.