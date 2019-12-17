For 31 years, Cobb County has hosted Give Our Schools A Hand, an event honoring and recognizing outstanding educators throughout the county.
This October, Kim Subacz, an assistant professor of biology at Georgia Highlands College, was one of the educators celebrated with a breakfast and pep rally.
“The event breakfast banquet and pep rally were just so uplifting,” Subacz said. “I haven’t experienced anything like it. A marching band leads the teachers toward the stage. It’s like a concert. The energy level is through the roof. It’s such a humbling and awe-inspiring experience.”
Subacz is still surprised that she found herself in the middle of the celebration. When she was told she had been chosen to represent GHC at the event, she was shocked.
“I still find it hard to believe,” she said. “I feel like there are so many well deserving teachers out there and I am so very thankful.”
Subacz’s journey to GHC Teacher of the Year began in 2015 as a part-time faculty member.
Georgia Highlands College is a multi-campus, state college member of the University System of Georgia. Founded in 1970, as Floyd Junior College, it now serves more than 6,000 students in Northwest Georgia across its five locations in Rome, Cartersville, Marietta, Dallas and Douglasville.
