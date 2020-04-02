Georgia Highlands College announced that students resumed courses remotely this week after a two-week suspension of classes that started on March 16.
All GHC students continued courses remotely on Monday and will continue this way for the remainder of the semester.
Along with the change in class delivery, GHC also made the decision to extend certain deadlines, delay the upcoming commencement and reimburse a number of fees to students for this semester.
The deadline to apply for summer classes at GHC is May 15.
For more information, visit highlands.edu.
