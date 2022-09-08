Georgia Highlands College, a multi-campus community college based out of Rome, cut the ribbon on its new and expanded Marietta campus this week.
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue and newly-appointed Georgia Highlands College President Mike Hobbs were joined by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, campus dean Ken Reaves, and other school executives to celebrate the new location. The school, which celebrated the completion of its summertime move to 1090 Northchase Parkway, comes equipped with six classrooms, a learning commons, two computer labs and a counseling office.
"Our move will allow Georgia Highlands College to continue to grow and provide access to an affordable, career-focused college degree for students in Marietta," Hobbs said.
The new campus will include all of the resources the school has to offer, including more than 40 different degree programs, remote learning and an adult accelerated program.
“Our new home allows us the opportunity to focus uniquely on our students and provide them with the quality education and service they deserve,” Reaves wrote in a public letter about the expansion.
The Marietta location initially opened in 2005 on the campus of Southern Polytechnic State University. That campus is now the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University, which absorbed Southern Polytechnic in 2015. Georgia Highland's Marietta location remained there until the move to its new building this week, according to Nick Godfrey, communications director for the Rome-based college.
"It's really just a matter of giving us an opportunity to expand," Godfrey said of the Marietta campus's move from the KSU site to the Northchase Parkway building.
Georgia Highlands College was founded in 1970 as Floyd Junior College, and has grown to serve students from more than 30 Georgia counties. The Marietta campus is one of five locations spread across northwest Georgia.
"The new facility is nice, but the most important aspect is what happens inside," Hobbs said. "We look forward to continuing to do what GHC is known for, which is nurturing students to college degree completion with engaging hands-on learning and degrees tied to careers."
The move to the office park tucked away off Delk Road just east of Interstate 75 came out of a desire to increase the schools’ presence in Marietta.
"It's important to us that we continue to grow talent for our region," Hobbs said.
Students who are ready to begin classes this fall still have 8-week class options available that start in October, according to the school. To learn more, visit go.highlands.edu
“With small class sizes, coupled with a caring faculty and staff, we stand ready to help you navigate the complexities of college life,” continues Reaves in his letter. “Your success is important to us.”
