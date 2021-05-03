Kennesaw State University has appointed Adrian Epps as dean of the Bagwell College of Education, effective May 15.
Epps, a recognized education leader in Georgia, has served as interim dean of the Bagwell College since May 2020, and also was an associate dean in KSU’s College of Science and Mathematics from 2007 to 2019. Epps also served as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College from 2019 to 2020.
He will continue leading an education college that serves more than 2,700 students at the undergraduate and graduate level, including five doctoral degree programs. The Bagwell College houses several innovative labs to enhance classroom learning and offers multiple initiatives to share its faculty expertise with birth-12 educators, school districts and other community partners.
Prior to coming to KSU, he served in several leadership roles with the Atlanta Public School district including, director of mathematics and science initiatives, as well as positions in the Office of the Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, the Professional Development Department and the Informational Services Division. He also was an assistant principal and classroom teacher.
Epps is active in education leadership on the national and state levels, serving on the College Board’s national Academic Assembly Council since 2016 and rotating onto the organization’s board of trustees this year. He was appointed this year to the board of directors of the Georgia Association of Colleges of Teacher Education and the Environmental Education Alliance of Georgia, and previously was a commissioner for the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, chairing the Educator Preparation Standing Committee for several years.
He earned his Doctor of Educational Leadership from Clark Atlanta University. He also holds two degrees from Emory University: a Master of Education in Science Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry with a minor in African and African American Studies.
