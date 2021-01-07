The Georgia Department of Education recently awarded another round of grants to districts to build teacher capacity around computer science education.
Cobb Schools is one of the 30 school districts that received a grant. The GaDOE awarded Cobb Schools $25,000 of the $645,000 total grant fund to help train computer science teachers.
Computer science has become a high-demand career across multiple industries and includes skills all students need to learn. Thus far, the largest challenge for school districts in building this new discipline is building teaching capacity. There are currently 403 credentialed CS teachers and 1,000 middle and high schools in Georgia, up from 250 teachers in 2019.
This grant is designed to help mitigate that gap; it provides funding for teachers to participate in professional learning opportunities; including credential programs.
Funds were awarded through a competitive application process, prioritizing school systems serving highly impoverished and/or rural communities.
The grant is aligned to GaDOE's Roadmap to Reimagining K-12 Education, which calls for setting the expectation that every child, in every part of the state, has access to a well-rounded education -- including computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.