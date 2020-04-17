The Georgia Civil War Commission has announced the winners in their art and essay contest pertaining to the American Civil War.
The winners included three students from Marietta and one from Kennesaw.
Each category in the Art Contest was given the topic Naval Action in the Civil War along Georgia’s Coast to paint, sketch, draw, etc. For the Kindergarten to 2nd grade category, first place went to Madeline Bradshaw, a Marietta homeschool student. For the category of 6th to 8th grade, first place went to Iain McEwen, a Kennesaw homeschooler; and second place went to Jackson Siglin of Marietta.
Georgia students were also asked to write about The Wartime Capitol – Milledgeville. The only category to be awarded was the 7th to 8th graders. First place went to Nadia Cerdas, a Marietta homeschooler.
