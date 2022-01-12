The Georgia Department of Education and Technical College System of Georgia are expanding the list of high school courses that can lead to students receiving TCSG college credits.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods and TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier have signed statewide articulation agreements for Construction and Early Childhood Education. The two subject areas join four others that have statewide articulation agreements – Welding, Patient Care, Cloud Computing and Automative Service Technology.
GaDOE and TCSG signed their first four statewide articulation agreements, which allow students to receive TCSG college credits for certain Career, Technical and Agricultural Education courses in August 2021.
To receive articulated credit from TCSG for any of the six subject areas now eligible, students must successfully complete the identified high school CTAE course or Career Pathway – depending on the articulation agreement – and pass a credentialing assessment.
“The opportunities available to students in Georgia’s public schools must be relevant to their interests and their futures,” Superintendent Woods said. “We’re committed to ensuring students can get a head start on a high-demand career in high school, and will continue to work with the Technical College System of Georgia to provide additional articulated credit options.”
Articulated credit agreements reduce duplication of coursework and recognize the skills, competencies and credentials high school students obtain through their CTAE pathways. They also provide an incentive for students to continue their educational careers.
