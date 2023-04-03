The standards were initially posted for public comment in November 2022. Based on the comments received, teacher committees were reconvened to make updates in response to public feedback. Specifically, GaDOE responded to public feedback by streamlining and strengthening K-12 learning progressions; cleaning up and standardizing formatting; emphasizing grammar, usage and mechanics; and providing additional teacher clarity.
The draft standards leverage the insight and expertise of thousands of Georgians to support ELA instruction that is Georgia-developed and age- and developmentally appropriate. The standards are intentionally designed to provide a strong literacy foundation beginning in the early grades, including the addition of a specific Foundations domain throughout the K-5 standards.
Drafted by Georgia ELA teachers with input from educational leaders, parents, students, business and industry leaders, and community members, the standards are designed to be clear, understandable and present a balanced amount of content to cover in each year – so that students can truly master concepts rather than simply being quickly exposed to them.
The standards feature built-in learning progressions across grade spans and within grade-level concepts, allowing teachers to remediate or accelerate learning as needed.
Throughout the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, teachers will receive training and professional learning, new resources will be developed, assessments that are aligned to these standards will be developed and communication will be provided to parents to ensure a smooth transition.
