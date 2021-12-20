The Georgia Department of Education is creating a Career Pathway that will equip students with the skills to enter the electric vehicle industry, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced on Dec. 20.
The Electric Vehicle Career Pathway comes in response to Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement of the largest economic development project in Georgia history, a $5 billion, 7,500-job investment by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Inc.
“As educators, it is our responsibility to prepare students for successful futures – so it’s essential that we mount a rapid response to emerging workforce needs within the state of Georgia,” Superintendent Woods said. “The development of a new Electric Vehicle Career Pathway will continue to expand the career pipeline and ensure Georgia students have the opportunity to benefit from Rivian’s investment in our state.”
GaDOE’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education staff will work with industry representatives and educators to develop a pathway of courses that will prepare students for careers in the electric vehicle industry. The pathway will include EV-specific coursework along with instruction in engineering, manufacturing, drafting/design and automotive technology.
“Developing an EV Pathway for Georgia high school students through our CTAE programs will help strengthen the career pipeline and help meet the needs of industry,” said GaDOE CTAE Director Dr. Barbara Wall. “To assist with meeting the workforce needs of Rivian, creating the high school EV pathway will be only the beginning. We are also considering ways to provide early exposure to careers provided at Rivian for our middle and elementary schoolers.”
Local superintendents and CTAE directors in the school districts most immediately impacted by the Rivian announcement – Jasper County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County and Social Circle City – are working to ensure a close partnership that will expand opportunities for students.
