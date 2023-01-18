Summer Kirk, who was reportedly the victim of a stabbing by another student at Daniell Middle School in east Cobb Tuesday.
A fundraiser has been established for one of the students who was injured Tuesday in a lunch time attack at Daniell Middle School.
Summer Kirk was reportedly stabbed by another student during an altercation at the school, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her mother, Cecil Kirk.
Principal Amy Stump said in a letter to parents Tuesday that “one of our students made a terrible choice during an altercation with another student.”
The alleged attacker was injured as well.
The Cobb County School District, however, has not confirmed a stabbing occurred and declined to provide further details Wednesday pending a full investigation.
Summer Kirk was hospitalized with multiple wounds from the attack, the GoFundMe page adds.
Cecil Kirk wrote that her daughter is recovering at home and that funds raised will go toward providing her therapy. The GoFundMe can be viewed at https://gofund.me/e3e5b5a2.
In the aftermath of the incident, Hylan Taylor told reporters Tuesday he came to pick up his daughter early from school because she had witnessed the altercation.
“I knew that she was really upset by it,” Taylor said. “She was like, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. Somebody please come get me, I don’t want to be here anymore.’ She repeated that several times.”
