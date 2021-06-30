The Frye Law Group LLC, 170 Anderson Street in Marietta, announced the recipient of their annual Frye Law Group Onward Scholarship.
The $1,500 scholarship, awarded to a first-generation college student in the area, can be allocated towards tuition or any other education-related expenses like textbooks and supplies. This year's recipient is Ramon Mandujano III.
In a deep-dive personal essay, Ramon discussed the struggles of growing up as a Mexican-American in a divided country, his passion for increasing access to education and his dreams for the future.
For more information, visit www.fryelawgroup.com.
