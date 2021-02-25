Friday is the application deadline for the Cobb EMC Community Foundation Scholarship.
The program awards 14 scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each to eligible students with a primary residence served by Cobb EMC. There are two types of scholarships available - College/University and Vocational/Technical College. The annual scholarships are funded and administered by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation board.
For more information, visit cobbemcfoundationscholarship@cobbemc.com or call 678-355-3124.
