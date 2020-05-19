052320_MDJ_Schools_AshleySherman1.jpg

Ashley Sherman

 Cobb County School District/Special

The Georgia Library Media Association and Georgia Association of Instructional Technology recently announced that CCSD’s Ashley Sherman is the 2020 Metro Regional Library Media Specialist of the Year.

Sherman is the library media specialist at Frey Elementary School

She is now one of nine media specialists from across the state who are competing for the title of Georgia’s Library Media Specialist, which will be announced later in the year.

